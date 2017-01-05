Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Heights Junior High wrestling team won first place at the Lackawanna Trail Lions Invitational Dual Tournament. Team members are, from left, front row: Griffin McGinley, Gavin Drake, Oliver Egan, Cole Kroptavich, Julian Blanco, Benny Arendt and Grant McGinley. Second row: Ty Wilmot, Alex Morgan, Tre Kerrigan, Shaine Hughes, Casey Knott, Will Stevens, Hutch Lynott and Reed Mattox. Third row: Zachary Rice, Jake Scott, Cade Kroptavich, Sal Schiavone, Richie Padula, Brandon Grogan and James Brown. Fourth row: head coach Morgan Craig, Jerome Wheeler, Will Davis, Shea Parry, coach Steve Kroptavich and coach John Davis.