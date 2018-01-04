Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Heights junior high wrestling team repeated as champions of the 26-team Hawkeye Invitational Junior High Tournament at King’s College.

Team members included, kneeling from left: Grant McGinley, Jerome Wheeler, Aiden Ryan, Luke Sirianni, Kavan Hughes, Christopher Gialorrenzi, Brady Kareha, Sam Stevens and Hutch Lynott. Standing: assistant coach Mike Sirianni, Zach Rice, Shaine Hughes, Michael Smith, Santo Shiavone, head coach Morgan Craig, Garrett Sespico, Tomas De Los Rios, Cole Reese, Shane Hughes, Tyreke Moody, Julian Blanco, Jake Scott, Cole Kroptavich, assistant coach Stephen Kroptavich, Sal Shiavone, Zach Meckwood and assistant coach Jonathan Davis.