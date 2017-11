Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary School’s Comet Club Winners are students, from kindergarten through grade four, who were awarded golden tickets for demonstrating good character and behavior during the first two months of the school year.

From left: Logan Gallagher, Anthony Severs, Bridget Gallagher, Emma Dougherty, Fiona Mancy, Jason Goldberg, Richie Arcuri, Graham Kelly and Brady Nalevanko.