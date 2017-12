Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Summit Christian Academy, has announced its first quarter honor roll:

Ninth grade

Justin Bodin, Matthew Buchanan and James Schmidt Jr.

Eighth grade

Joy Golden and Leah Himka.

Seventh grade

Ethel Schmidt and Cameron Taylor.

Sixth grade

Christopher Buchanan, Kaylee Parker and Dominick Snipes.

Fifth grade

Bethany Buchanan, Kylie Butash, Shane Heuer, Paige Rivers, Nathan Schmidt, Ava Whalen and Meredith Williams.

Fourth grade

Jonathan Feldman, Logan Schmidt and Joshua Shaw.

Third grade

Brennan Arndt, Marquise Bloom, Jaylee Gonzalez, Emily Liples, Hailey Miller, Faith Mielo and Avery Rivers.

Second grade

Chase Butash, Ethan Christianson, Zackary Feldman, Douglas Fernandes, Channing Heuer, Dominic Heuer, Sarah Lynott, Caleb Ryan, Anna Schmidt and Alexander Snipes

First grade

Lola Baxter, Ellie Christianson, Samson Cordonnier, Trayton Feldman,

Judah Gard, Faith Miller, Gracen McCoy, Grace Selenski, Gideon Tajan and Robert Walsh.