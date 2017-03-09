Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Two local students of the Scranton Civic Ballet Company will attend pre-professional boarding “intensives” for dancers this summer.

Earning acceptance and a scholarship at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts, for Summer on the Hill, a five-week program, is Aaron Mancus, 17, of Clarks Summit, while Gwyn Antoinette “Ginger” Cruz, 15, of Dallas, gains entrance at Ballet Austin’s senior summer program, a six-week session of study in Austin, Texas.

Cruz, a freshman at Dallas High School, has studied dance under the direction of Miss Helen Gaus at Scranton Civic Ballet Company for 11 years. A member of the gifted program at Dallas High School, Cruz is ranked third among 210 ninth-grade students. She has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City on three occasions and has danced with Mostly Opera, Scranton.

Mancus, a junior at Scranton Preparatory School, has studied dance under Gaus for 11 years. At Scranton Prep, Mancus is part of the Prep Players, a member of the track and field team, and a participant in the classics, astronomy and diversity clubs. He works as a lifeguard at the Jewish Community Center of Scranton. He is the son of John and Susan Mancus.

Also accepted at Walnut Hill is Robert Zaloga, 15, of Moosic.