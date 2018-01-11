Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Marywood University student Samantha Adams of Clarks Summit, a senior biology/pre-med major, was recently awarded the Dr. John H. Corcoran Scholarship from the Society of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick (FSSP) of Lackawanna County.

With the hope of enlarging an appreciation of Irish heritage, culture and faith, the Dr. John H. Corcoran Scholarship is awarded to a student of Marywood University, in alternate years, who wishes to study in Ireland for a semester. The scholarship recipient is chosen based on a grade-point average, service, activities, interest, work experience, a personal statement and essay, and letters of recommendation.

Members of the Society of the FSSP of Lackawanna County presented Adams with a check in the presence of FSSP committee members, faculty and administration of Marywood University.

From left: Ann Boland-Chase, vice president for enrollment services and student success at Marywood University; Timothy Pryle, FSSP member and past president; Timothy M. Doherty, FSSP president; Samantha Adams, recipient of the scholarship; Patrick J. Sheridan, FSSP chairman of the scholarship committee; Nancy Maloney, associate director of international and multicultural initiatives at the University; and Christopher Speicher, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Business and Global Innovation at Marywood University.