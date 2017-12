Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary School has named its November students of the month:

From left, front row: Addison Black, Rachel Regan, Jane Sluck, Aryahi Khale, Sofia Mirza and Tino Piersimoni. Back row: Alec Weinberger, Ava Pasqualichio, Sarah Mukherjee, Tristan Whitbeck, Shelby Hauk, Tara Tanzer, Kate Peters and principal Bridget Frounfelker.

Also honored were Gia Perri and Joseph Wagner.