Waverly Elementary School has named its students of the month for October.

From left, front row: Lauren Lesniak, Akim ud Doula, Addison Stark and Paige Smith. Back row: Paige Moroski, Samiah Fabian, Jackson Karam, Geoge Lynett, Joseph Arcuri, Abygail Ralston, Orion Grose, Caleb Connell, Domnick Pasqualichio, Ethan Ciavarella and principal Bridget Frounfelke. Rowan Barth-Gris was also honored.