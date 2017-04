Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary School recently named its students of the month for March.

From left, front row: Makenna Boozer, Adalyn Snyder, Yusuf Nayeem, Hailey Martin and Jenna Schoenberg. Back row: Waverly Klimas, Sully Glennon, Danny Fritch, Adam White, Logan Gallagher, Sarah Hoban, Alyssa Freda and principal Bridget Frounfelker.