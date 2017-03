Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary School recognizes February students of the month. From left, front row: Sarrinah Mirza, Olivia Qian, Austin Lyons, Michael Klamp, Sara Cahn, Bryce Comstock and Angelina Chapin. Back row: Julianna Marek, Brady Comstock, Cooper Manning, Emily Hoban, Reece Knott, principal Bridget Frounfelker and Makaela Duggan.