The students of the month have been named for Abington Heights Middle School for the month of January.

From left, front row: Maddie Herold, Daniel Casper and Kohen Stiles. Back row: Molly Badalamente, Devan Riiff and Kohl Lindaman. Also named students of the month were Nick Deremer and Alexis Minich.