Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Jacqueline Pesavento of Clarks Summit is among 18 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the fall semester at 11 local schools. Pesavento, is serving as a student teacher at Moscow Elementary Center in the North Pocono School District.

From left, first row: Jade Bauer, Alyssa Pizzi, Shannon Peer and Jacqueline Pesavento. Second row: Andrea Catalano, Tiffany Cecere, Emma Percival and Courtney Sobotka. Third row: Keely Flanagan, Catherine Doyle, Kelly O’Donnell and Sarah Redick. Fourth row: Tess McCormick, Caitlin Nicosia and Colette Daibes. Fifth row: Courtney Boag, Rebecca Silverman and Harlee Gogas.