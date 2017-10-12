Jacqueline Pesavento of Clarks Summit is among 18 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the fall semester at 11 local schools. Pesavento, is serving as a student teacher at Moscow Elementary Center in the North Pocono School District.
From left, first row: Jade Bauer, Alyssa Pizzi, Shannon Peer and Jacqueline Pesavento. Second row: Andrea Catalano, Tiffany Cecere, Emma Percival and Courtney Sobotka. Third row: Keely Flanagan, Catherine Doyle, Kelly O’Donnell and Sarah Redick. Fourth row: Tess McCormick, Caitlin Nicosia and Colette Daibes. Fifth row: Courtney Boag, Rebecca Silverman and Harlee Gogas.