Keystone College students had the opportunity to present their best academic work during the 2017 spring undergraduate research and creativity celebration, held recently in the Theatre In Brooks on the Keystone campus. The forum featured more than 160 exhibits highlighting year-long faculty-mentored research, creative works and senior capstone projects.

The academic work, representing Keystone’s School of Arts and Sciences and School of Professional Studies, included research in science, technology, art, business, communications and education.

Several Keystone students were awarded special honors. Students winning awards and faculty members are, from left: Dr. Patricia Bederman Miller and Dawn Middleton-Paradise, faculty; students Mikayla Wright, Kristy Keller and Carlie Amundson; Dr. Vicki Stanavitch, faculty member and forum coordinator; and Dr. Sherry Strain, faculty member.