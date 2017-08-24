Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Madalyne Sunday of South Abington Township was among 11 University of Scranton students participated in the National Jesuit Student Leadership Conference, held at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., this summer.

The national conference, held at a different Jesuit University each summer, entails group discussions, a day of service and various workshops focused on furthering the development of students’ leadership from a Jesuit perspective.

From left, first row: Robert McGowan, Virginia Farrell, Madalyne Sunday, Monica O’Malley and Lauren Rivera. Second row: Katherine Allen, Lindsay Fitchett, Mackenzie Wilson, Jennifer Riccardi, Jacob Ratowski, Michael Ritterbeck, Luis Melgaar and Margaret Dodgson