Abington Christian Academy (ACA) junior Elizabeth Treat received the Association of Christian Schools International’s (ACSI’s) 2016-17 Distinguished Christian High School Student award. Treat received the award in four categories: Christian service, leadership, fine arts, and academics. The award places Treat into a group of students who may be recruited by ACSI member colleges and universities in North America.

The award required a minimum of two teacher recommendations. according to ACA’s art instructor Annette Brush, Treat was selected, in part, because of her excellent creativity and her strong grasp of color theory.

“Ellie is also a compassionate and missions-minded person,” according to Brush.

Elizabeth Treat stands in front of one of her paintings, which was commissioned by the academy.