State Senator John Blake recently hosted 22 high school seniors from 19 local school districts for a legislative competition at the University of Scranton as the final event of the 2017 Student Ambassador Program.

The student ambassadors from schools across the 22nd Senatorial District were given an opportunity to make a presentation on a legislative or policy issue to a panel of judges that included Sen. Blake; Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge Julia Munley; Dr. Jean Harris, professor of Political Science and Women’s Studies at the University of Scranton; and Kyle Mullins, legislative director for Sen. Blake.

“The Student Ambassador Program is one of the favorite activities that we do each year and I continue to be impressed by the quality of the students in all of our area schools,” Blake said. “The program is a great opportunity for me to work with bright young students and hear about the issues and policies that matter most to them, their families and their peers. The program informs my decisions in Harrisburg.”

The team of Mid Valley senior Julia Betti and Carbondale Area senior Samantha Zenker was the winner of the legislative competition for their presentation on landfill regulations. The second-place presentation was given by Michael Medaugh, Pocono Mountain East. The third highest scoring team consisted of Abington Heights senior Tyler Kusma and Scranton senior Darren Pitts. Sen. Blake will be awarding the three top scoring presentations scholarship assistance for their post-secondary academic pursuits.

For the presentation, the student ambassadors worked in teams of two and were tasked with putting themselves in the shoes of a state senator and proposing a new law or policy of interest to them regarding transportation, education, emergency preparedness, environmental protection or human services. Each presentation was scored by the four judges on the substance of the proposal as well as on the strength of the argument.

From left, front row: Lindsay Ubaldini, Valley View; Samantha Zenker, Carbondale Area; Michael Medaugh, Pocono Mountain East; Noah Siriani, Holy Cross; Connie Taylor, Lakeland; Sen. Blake; Madi Augustine, North Pocono; Kella Pacifico, Holy Cross; Ali Carroll, Pittston Area; Dominique Quaglia, Pittston Area; Gulnara Sadowski, Scranton Prep; Jordan Ramdial, East Stroudsburg North. Second row: Ryan Kelleher, Forest City; Gabriella Williams, Old Forge; Julia Betti, Mid Valley; Timothy Hopkins, Dunmore; James McKane, Valley View; Darren Pitts, Scranton; Anthony Berrios, Lackawanna Trail; Tyler Kusma, Abington Heights.