Abington area residents are among the 36 members of the University of Scranton’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors (SJLA) program in the class of 2017. Students in SJLA pursue an education designed to develop enhanced writing, oral and critical-thinking skills through specially designed courses in philosophy, theology and literature.

Those students included: Kaitlyn Victoria Davis of South Abington Township and Elizabeth Gloria Polishan of Clark Summit.

From left, first row: Megan Bershefsky, Davis and Alex Wasalinko. Standing: Matthew Andres, Mark Schork, Polishan, Mackenzie Black, Albena Gesheva, Alexander Gardner, Alison Depew and Dr. Daniel Haggerty.