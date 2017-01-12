Article Tools Font size – + Share This



University of Scranton students, faculty and staff donated hundreds of gifts to area children through drives organized by the University’s Campus Ministries’ Center for Service and Social Justice. University students sorted through the donated items that were distributed to children by Friends of the Poor/Catholic Social Services.

Among the students was Kaitlyn Davis of South Abington Township.

Editors note: due to an editing error, the wrong photo was published along with this article in last week’s edition. We regret the error.