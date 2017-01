Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Summit Christian Academy has named its honor roll students for the first makring periond.

First grade

Ethan Christianson, Zackary Feldman, Douglas Fernandes, Sarah Lynott, Aiden Rivers, Caleb Ryan, Anna Schmidt and Alexander Snipes.

Second grade

Caden Bradway, Jaylee Gonzalez, Emily Liples, Faith Mielo and Avery Rivers.

Third grade

Jonathan Feldman, Logan Schmidt, Jacob Shaw and Joshua Shaw.

Fourth grade

Bethany Buchanan, Madison Liples, Paige Rivers, Nathan Schmidt and Ava Whalen.

Fifth grade

Christopher Buchanan, Kaylee Parker and Dominick Snipes.

Sixth grade

Bryan Bradway, Priscilla Herrera and Ethel Schmidt.

Seventh grade

Isabella Samsock.

Eighth grade

Justin Bodin, Matthew Buchanan and James Schmidt.