More than 50 students, representing nine area high schools, competed in the annual computer programming contest hosted by The University of Scranton’s Computing Sciences Department this spring. During the competition, 18 teams of two or three students each used their programming language to solve computer-programming problems.

Abington Heights High School team was, from left, front row: Alexandra Scheuermann, Tyler Kusma and Ethan Ross. Standing: Tyler Mulvihill (a University of Scranton student), Spencer Gilbert, Kevin Hu, Sam Meyers, Adam Traweek, Arjun Iyengar, Dominick DeSeta; and coach Amanda Jones.