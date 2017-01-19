Article Tools Font size – + Share This



A study co-authored by two University of Scranton professors, both residents of the Abingtons area, won an “outstanding paper” award from a prominent international publisher.

The study by Clarks Summit resident Dr. Rose Sebastianelli (pictured) and Clarks Green resident Dr. Nabil Tamimi, was entitled “Improving the quality of environmental management: impact on shareholder value.” It was selected as an outstanding paper in the 2016 Emerald Literati Awards for Excellence. The awards, now in their 23rd year, were “established to celebrate and reward the outstanding contributions of authors to scholarly research.” Award winners are selected by each journal’s editorial board.

Dr. Sebastianelli and Dr. Tamimi’s study was published in the International Journal of Quality and Reliability Management in 2015. Dr. Tamimi serves as chair of the University’s Operations and Information Management Department. Dr. Sebastianelli holds the Alperin Endowed Chair in Business Administration. They have collaborated on a number of studies that include research in the areas of quality and e-commerce, as well as in the effective design and delivery of online MBA courses.