On Thursday, Feb. 1, the Abington Heights Lady Comets will face the North Pocono Lady Trojans at North Pocono High School for the 10th annual Pink Game.

The junior varsity game will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:15 PM. Prior to the varsity game, there will be a check presentation from the Lady Comets and Lady Trojans to The Foundation for Cancer Care.

All proceeds will benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care in its efforts to provide financial assistance, free mammograms and breast cancer care to local women in our area without insurance or prohibitive insurance deductibles.

This past year, the Foundation for Cancer Care provided more than 80 free mammograms and follow-up care with the proceeds from the 2017 Pink Game. Most importantly, over the past ten years, the Foundation has been able to offer nutritional services, psychosocial counseling and financial support to numerous women with breast cancer.

Both teams will be wearing pink uniforms. All fans are also encouraged to wear pink, and can purchase the official Pink Game 2018 long sleeve T-shirt for $20. For T-shirt orders, sponsorship, donation and event information, visit The Foundation’s website.