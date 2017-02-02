Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Christian Academy will host Pie for Breakfast in conjunction with the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice on Saturday, Feb. 18, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Clarks Green Assembly of God church, 204 S. Abington Road in Clarks Green.

The event features a wide variety of sweet and savory homemade pies — including fruit, cream, nut, pizza, quiche and more. Gluten-free items are also be available. The ticket prices are $8; $4 for children ages 3 to 6, and includes unlimited pie and beverages.

All proceeds benefit the

general fund of Abington Christian Academy.

For more information, call 570-586-5270 or visit the school’s Facebook page.