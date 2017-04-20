Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Four Keystone College students recently compiled excellent performances in a statewide college competition in Harrisburg sponsored by Phi Beta Lambda, the college division of Future Business Leaders of America.

Keystone students Nick Antenori of Jessup, and Mike Karwaski, Scott Township, placed second in the financial services competition and have qualified to compete in the organization’s National Leadership Conference this summer in Anaheim, Cal. Neil Harvey of Factoryville placed third in justice administration and is a conference alternate. He also competed in cyber security. Darcia Mason, Kingsley, represented Keystone with strong performances in job interview and accounting principles. Future Business Leaders of America is a national organization which promotes business education and leadership skills for young people. After joining the organization in high school, students often continue with Phi Beta Lambda in college.

Keystone College students participating in the Phi Beta Lambda business competition in Harrisburg are, from left: Darcia Mason, Neil Harvey, Mike Karwaski and Nick Antenori.