The Abington Heights Marching Comets and Dance Team performed for the veterans at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton, in honor of Veterans Day.

From left, first row: Ariel Wells, Natalie Thompson, Mary O’Brien, Faith McCarroll, Emily Gohsler, Maria Adonizio, Gianna Marturano and Ryan Roberts. Second row: Morgan Landers, Emily Agentovich, Sam Machler, Nina Sampogne, Anthony Fazio, Emily Harris, Holdan Riif, Jon Yocum, Ben Gibson and Justin Altieri. Third row: Hunter Riif, Jake Quanbeck, Tori Hood, band director Jake Arnold, Bryan Barlow, Jeffrey Barlow, Dylan Cummings, Kyra Sladicki and Jake Graham.