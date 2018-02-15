Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Marywood University music, theatre and dance department students recently participated in and received honors at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF), which was held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Tiffany Atkins, a senior theatre major, received an honorable mention from the regional design committee for her lighting design for Marywood University’s production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Melina Barry of Clarks Summit, a sophomore theatre major, received a certificate of excellence for her audition for the national playwriting program staged reading auditions. She was the only student in the region to receive such recognition.

Sarah Wagner of South Abington Township, a senior theatre major, was among more than 200 students who competed in the Irene Ryan scholarship awards. She advanced through the preliminary and semifinal rounds to the finals, where they were one of 16 teams who competed for the scholarship.

“To advance to this round in our region is an outstanding achievement indeed, and I am extraordinarily proud of their accomplishments,” said Charles Gorden, associate professor of theatre and director of the theatre program at Marywood University.

For additional information, visit marywood.edu/mtd/index.html or call 570-348-6268.

From left: Gorden, Barry, Ken Doyle, Wagner and Atkins.