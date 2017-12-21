Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Samuel Morano of Clarks Summit was among the students at The University of Scranton who was recently recognized for outstanding academic achievement at an awards ceremony held on campus.

Frank O’Hara medals were given to the first-, second- and third-year Scranton students with the highest grade-point averages in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2016-17 academic year. The award is named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served at the Jesuit University for 53 years in various administrative positions.

Morano, received a medal for academic achievement for his junior year in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences. He graduated as valedictorian from Abington Heights High School and is a recipient of the University’s full-tuition Presidential Scholarship.

From left: Dr. Brian Conniff, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and recipients of the Frank O’Hara medals, Michaela Farrell, Sara Wierbowski and Samuel Morano.