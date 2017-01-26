Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Lackawanna County Electric City Trolley Station and Museum recognized the winners and schools who participated in its inaugural “Trim A Tree” challenge. Students from area districts were involved in the decorating competition. The Christmas trees were displayed over the holidays at the museum where visitors judged and voted for their favorite one.

Above left: Abington Christian Academy finished second in the contest. From left: Lily Bynon, Grace Brock, Annette Brush, and Wayne Hiller from the museum.

Above right: St. Gregory’s Kindergarten captured third place. In the photo: Chris Arcagele, right, St. Gregory’s, accepts a plaque and prize from Hiller.