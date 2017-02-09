Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Nicole Marianelli of Old Forge, a second-year medical student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, recently was the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Abington chapter of the Insulin Pump Support Group. The support group is open to the public for those who are on any kind of insulin pump or are considering a pump. The meeting was held at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. Nicole shared her insights and experiences as a person living with Type I diabetes and using an insulin pump. In addition to helping the support group, she is secretary of the Geisinger Commonwealth chapter of the American Medical Women’s Association, a member of the American Sign Language club and a co-chair for the school’s annual Turkey Trot. A native of Old Forge, Nicole plans to pursue either family medicine or pediatrics when she graduates in 2019.

From left: Paul Mackarey, a member of the clinical faculty at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth); Cindy Reynolds, president of the Insulin Pump Support Group; Marianelli; and Dr. Steven J. Scheinman, president and dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.