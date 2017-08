Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Fourteen students in Wyoming Seminary Lower School’s eighth-grade Latin program recently received awards in the National Latin Contest for Northeastern Pennsylvania, held earlier this year. From left, front row: Jakson Amend, Oliver Lew, Jonah Pascal, Hannah Frels of Dalton and Gabriel Lott of Olyphant. Second row: Shawna Casey, Alexis Greene of Moosic; Heather Paglia and Matthew Kuloszewski. Third row: Brenna Jordan of Factoryville, Christina Kaspar, Mercedes Vinsko, Max Liu and Bridget Tost.