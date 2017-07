Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Fourteen students in Wyoming Seminary Lower School’s seventh-grade Latin program recently received awards in the National Latin Contest for Northeastern Pennsylvania, held earlier this year. From left, front row: Samantha Quinn of Duryea, Sophia Kruger and Mia Kotowski of Scott Township. Second row: Vaughn Kutish, Alvin Tuo, Daniel Irwin, Emily Aikens and Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit. Third row: Jacob Ruderman, Akira Kopec and Niko Katsuyoshi. Fourth row: Jessie Miller, Rhianna Lewis and William Vinsko.