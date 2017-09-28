Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Left: Sidney Horvath and Caroline Cole, champions; Abby D’Elia and Madison Tratthen, finalists.

Right: Consolation finalists Isabel Holland and Audrey Phillips; Julia Cicco and Kaylee Magda, consolation champions.

Caroline Cole and Sidney Horvath of Abington Heights defeated Abby D’Elia and Madison Tratthen of Scranton Prep 8-6 to win the title in the third annual Girls High School Junior Varsity Doubles Tennis Tournament at Abington Heights on Saturday.

In the consolation event, Holy Cross’ Kaylee Magda and Julia Cicco edged Abington Heights’ Audrey Phillips and Isabel Holland 8-5 in the final.

In semifinal action Cole and Horvath eliminated Hannah Carr and Gianna Calciano from Holy Cross 8-4, while D’Elia and Tratthen took out Claire Dunleavy and Anna Lepka from Scranton High School 8-2.

Abington Heights took the team title with 12 points, followed closely by Scranton Prep with 10 points and Holy Cross with 9 points. Teams from Scranton High School and Valley View High School also participated. A total of 15 doubles teams took part in the event.

Abington Heights assistant coach John Weiss was the tournament director, assisted by head coach Kelly Arp.