The Abington Community Library recently hosted Junior Achievement (JA): Biz Town to a group of Abington area children that are home-schooled. JA’s BizTown combines in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town. The program helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world.

The Abington Community Library will host a week-long JA Camp to be held this summer, open to all children. JA More than Money teaches students about earning, spending, sharing and saving money. It also identifies businesses that students can start or jobs they can perform to earn money.

From left: Tate Arnold, Jadan Crawford, Talitha Pineau, Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank representative Trip Crowley, Jacob Hughes, Silvan Pineau and Adaliah Pineau.