Two local residents were among 60 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2017 honored for academic excellence, service or both at Class Night.

Elizabeth G. Polishan (left) of Clarks Summit was the recipient ex aequo of the Prof. Joseph B. Cullather Award for Excellence in English. She graduated summa cum laude with a double major in English and philosophy. Polishan is a member of the honors program, the special Jesuit liberal arts honors program and Alpha Sigma Nu honor society. She served as co-president of Sigma Tau Delta from 2015 to 2016 and vice president of Phi Sigma Tau from 2016 to 2017.

In spring 2016, she received The Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Polishan will be pursuing a master’s of fine arts in fiction at The New School in New York City. She is a graduate of Holy Cross High School.

Kaitlyn V. Davis of South Abington Township was the recipient of the Jesuit Community Award for outstanding volunteer service and the Alumni Loyalty and Service Award. She graduated with a double major in biology and philosophy, with a minor in Spanish. Davis is a member of the special Jesuit liberal arts honors program and the Beta Beta Beta honor society. Davis will be doing a year of service with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. She is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.