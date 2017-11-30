Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Double “R” Twirlettes were well represented this football season as fourteen group members twirled with seven different high school band fronts at games, pep rallies and other events throughout the fall.

Among the teams the Twirlettes performed with was Abington Heights.

From left, sitting: Jocelyn Bringhurst, Alexandra Taffera and Haylie Ray. Kneeling: Eliyana Kubelis, Natalie Nareski, Madison Waltz and Sara Swavola. Standing: Kiera Lucash, Abington Heights Miss Comet Autumn Major, Lindsey Kausmeyer, Lindsay Griffiths, Madison Doyle, Meghan Murray and Amy Dricsoll