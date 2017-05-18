Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights student Colin McCreary recently signed his national letter of intent, accepting a baseball scholarship to Division I Monmouth University. McCreary will also be playing football at Monmouth.

From left, seated: mom Donna, Colin, dad Jeff. From left, standing: assistant principals Mark Lemoncelli and Lee Ann Theony, assistant baseball coach Tim Orue, head baseball coach Bill Zalewski, head football coach Joe Repshis, assistant football coach Dave Holley, athletic director Randy Hanyon and principal Andy Snyder.