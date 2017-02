Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Corey Justave recently signed his NLI (national letter of intent) and accepted a partial football scholarship to Kutztown University.

From left, seated: Greg Justave (father/assistant coach), Corey Justave, Lisa Justave (mother). Standing: Andy Snyder (principal), Joe Repshis (head coach), Dave Holley (assistant coach) and Randy Hanyon (athletic director).