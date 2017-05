Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Eamon Gibbons of Clarks Summit, a senior tennis player at Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School, will continue his academic and athletic career at Hamilton College.

From left, seated: Eamon, the Hon. James A. Gibbons, Eamon’s father. Standing: Allison Joanlanne, Sem head tennis coach; and Karen Klassner, Sem director of athletics.