The Abington Heights Dance Team has been performing this football season and will perform with the Marching Comets in Disneyworld this Thanksgiving. They also have appeared in local community events, including the Macy’s Fall Fashion Show, and marches with the Abington Heights Marching Band in all local parades.

From left: Maria Adonizio, Natalie Thompson, Mary O’Brien, Gianna Marturano, Alison McCarroll and Emily Gohsler. The team is coached by Laura Sampogne.