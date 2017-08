Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Players who represented Abington Heights on the County team in the 83rd annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game, included, from left: Nick Badalamente, Anthony Duboski, Brandon Hardy, Tom Rothenberger, Colin McCreary, Nick Emmett, Nick Kerekes, Logan Hivner and Corey Justave. The County defeated the City, 27-12.

Ben Vale was also selected to play in the game, but was not able to participate due to his commitment to the United States Naval Academy.