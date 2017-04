Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Students from Our Lady of Peace School recently volunteered their time on their snow days to shovel out resident cars at Clarks Summit Senior Living, after the Blizzard of 2017 dumped 32 inches of snow in the area.

The students were treated to lunch and snacks in the tavern and residents thanked them for their help.

From left: Bryce Florey, Michael Marion, Will Marion and Andrew Ferguson.