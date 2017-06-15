Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Kaitlyn V. Davis of South Abington Township was among the 18 graduates of The University of Scranton who have committed to long-term service projects with nonprofit organizations and underserved populations throughout the country and internationally. Their service begins this summer and includes programs run by the Jesuit Volunteer Corps.

More than 2,800 Scranton students volunteer for more than 175,000 hours each year. Davis will serve with Jesuit Volunteer Corps at the Mustard Seed School in Sacramento, California.

Members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2017 who volunteered for long-term service projects with nonprofit organizations included, from left, seated: Margaret V. Blount, Shannon Marie Richardson, university president Kevin Quinn, Natalie L. Kern and Kaitlyn Victoria Davis. Standing: Emily R. Machado, Laura K. Bopp, Michael R. Kranick, Mariah A. Ruther, John T. Greubel, Kateri Ann Sternberg, Christa Marie Howarth, Dillon S. Vita and James G. Buckley, Jr. Erin Maureen Finnerty and Kyle J. Rodgers also volunteered.