Waverly students were recognized through Waverly’s Comet Club program for demonstrating excellent student behavior during the months of December and January. Winners received a bag filled with prizes donated by the PTA.

From left: Ronan Farrell, Ari Galanakis, Sarvesh Cheryala, Gavin Phillips, Mason Skrutski, Sri Arulkumar, Parker Manci, Victoria Fendrock, Clark Aguirre and Addison Marek. Rowan Barth-Gris was also honored.