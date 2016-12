Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary School recently recognized students for outstanding behavior through its Comet Club program. The Comet Club winners included, back to front: guidance counselor Jason Munley, Callie Odom, Bruce Butala, Sadie Robson, Norah Puttcamp, Hunter Maye, Hadeeqa Fatima, Connor Mirabelli and Giuliana Marzolino.