Waverly Elementary recently recognized students, through the Comet Club program, who demonstrated good behavior and character. This month’s Comet Club recipients included:

From left, kneeling: Liam Moran and Lily Tyler. Standing: principal Bridget Frounfelker, Evie Hatfield, Sarah Newton, Jonah Cahn, Jason Casper, Maddie Rowlands and Nicholas Chapin.