Students in kindergarten through grade four at Waverly Elementary School were awarded gift bags for demonstrating excellent student behavior as part of the school’s Comet Club. From left, front row: Zachary Astolfi and Angel Morales. Back row: Liam Whipple, Isabella Stefanelli, Olivia Kim, Ryan Horutz, Taylor Walters and Evan Connell. K’lea Palukonis was also honored.