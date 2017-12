Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The November Waverly Comet Club Winners have been named. These students earned a reward for demonstrating good citizenship and positive behaviors during the month.

From left, front row: Michael Vazquez, Mac Evans, Ethan Goldberg, Gracie Snyder and Samantha Rosenstein. Back row: Olive O’Rourke, Calvin Robinson, Daniel Fritch, David McKnight, Courtney VanGorder and principal Bridget Frounfelker.