Dean J. Salmon of Clarks Summit recently completed eight weeks of U.S. Coast Guard basic training, at TRACEN Center, Cape May, New Jersey.

Dean is a 2012 graduate of Abington Heights H.S. where he was a member of the track team and two-time league and district championship basketball team.

He is 2016 double major (marketing & business management) graduate of Bloomsburg University, where he was a board of governors scholar.

One of five children of Patrick and Kristin Salmon of Clarks Summit, Dean has been assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

He is one of three Salmon brothers presently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. His brothers Scott and Sean are both cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.