AHMB 2017

The Abington Heights School District marching band plays at home and away football games. They play in parades and on stage at the high school. But their biggest audience is yet to come.

The band members travel to Orlando Florida next fall and perform at one of Walt Disney World’s parks. The band, dance team and chaperones are slated to depart on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and return Tuesday the 28th. This is the first time in four years the band will travel to Disney.

The band had to submit an audition tape to Disney’s Performing Arts and then wait to hear if it was selected to perform.

The band must follow strict requirements. The band uniforms must be exactly as they appear in the video and the flags they use must be a certain size.

The band will visit all four Disney parks, Epcot Center, Disney World, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. They will not know which park they will play in until a few weeks before the trip. In addition to visiting the parks, band members will get a glimpse of what it’s like behind the scenes at Disney World.

“I am excited to play there,” said sophomore Bryan Barlow, who plays trombone. “It will be a new experience and to play somewhere that is big.”

“It will be a different experience and I am spending it with people that I know,” said sophomore Jeffrey Barlow, Bryan’s twin brother and an alto saxophone player.

The Abington Heights band booster committee recently sponsored a Bottles and Bags bingo held at the Scott Township Hose Co. to raise money for the trip. The band will hold car washes throughout the summer and its annual citrus sale at the end of August and September for fundraisers.

“It gives the band a higher form of publicity. It shows who we are and our ability,” said Jonathan Yocum, a junior who plays the tenor saxophone. “Not a lot of high schools get to go to Disney World and play.”

“The students work hard and put in extra hours. This event is something special for them. Music is part of these kids’ lives and it is something they love,” said Rose Fazio band booster co-chair. “All around these are good kids. They are well-minded and involved in life.”

“Disney World is a magical place. I am excited and it will be fun,” said Samantha Machler, a junior who plays clarinet. “I have never flown before and that will be scary.”

“Some of the band members have never left Clarks Summit. Some have never been on an airplane,” said Gerri Roberts band booster co-chair. “This is a great experience for them.”

“The last time I went to Disney I was 4 years old,” said Emma Holbrook, a sophomore alto saxophone player. “This trip allows time with the band family and a chance to grow closer to them.”

“The students in the band work incredibly hard,” said Abington Heights band director Eric Boylan. “The opportunity to perform in one of the most revered venues like Disney is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that they will remember forever.”

“The band is like a family and the time spent together is special,” said freshman Nina Sampogne, who plays alto saxophone. “I am looking forward to spending time with the band at Disney World.”

“They can talk about this experience and never forget it. They can remember it for life,” said Fazio. “Not many people can say they played at Disney World on Main Street. Only 1 in 100 bands are selected to play on Main Street.”