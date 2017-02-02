Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Heights Lady Comets basketball team kicked off the ninth annual Pink Game Breast Cancer Fundraiser with a “Shoot for a Cure” free-throw fundraiser. The team raised $3,300. Proceeds will benefit the Foundation for Cancer Care and their mission to provide free mammograms to women in our area without insurance or prohibitive insurance deductibles.

Immediately following was an honorary luncheon at Allied Services. Abington Heights mothers and breast cancer survivors Kathy McDonald and Pam Heard were honored.

McDonald shared the importance of screening as well as the importance of early detection, which greatly increases the survival rate of breast cancer patients. Heard, who has recently completed treatment for breast cancer, shared her experience from diagnosis through surgery and treatment, and explained the importance of access to resources from organizations like the Foundation for Cancer Care.

During half time at recent game, there was a check presentation from Abington Heights Lady Comets to the Foundation for Cancer Care. Fans were encouraged to wear pink.

For more information on The Foundation and its mission, visit found4cc.org or facebook.com/TheFoundationForCancerCare.

From left: Cathy Guzzi, assistant coach of the Abington Heights Lady Comets; McDonald; Deanna Klingman, head coach Abington Heights Lady Comets; Dr. Kristine Kelley, Delta Medix breast surgeon; and Heard.